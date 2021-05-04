BRAINERD -- An even team score of 400 put the Bemidji High School girls golf team in fifth place at the seven-team Brainerd Invite on Monday.

Nicki Son earned her fourth top-10 finish in as many meets this season. The senior landed 10th by leading BHS with an overall score of 85.

Rylie Jones and Greta Smith tied for second on the team with scores of 104, tying for 26th overall, and Kate Hildenbrand rounded out the team showing with a 107 that placed her 30th.

Mataya Carter (111) and Mya Huesby (115) respectively finished in 33rd and 35th place to wrap up the Bemidji performances.

Alexandria’s Hannah Boraas fired a 73 to claim medalist honors, and the Cardinals shot a 309 as a team to claim first place. Brainerd (315) and Sartell-St. Stephen (359) rounded out the top three.

Bemidji will return to the links at 4 p.m. Thursday, May 6, for an invite at Fergus Falls.





Team Results

1-Alexandria 309; 2-Brainerd 315; 3-Sartell-St. Stephen 359; 4-Willmar 391; 5-Bemidji 400; 6-St. Cloud 409; 7-Rocori INC.