South Korea's Hyo Joo Kim shot a blistering 8-under 64 to finish at 17-under and win the HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore by one stroke.

Kim, who started the day five shots off the lead, had some help as she sat in the clubhouse waiting for the leaders to finish at the New Tanjong Course at Sentosa Golf Club.

Australia's Hannah Green had a one-stroke lead with two holes to play, but bogeyed both to finish alone in second place at 16-under.

It was the fourth career LPGA win for Kim and her first since 2016. Her maiden win was in the 2014 Evian Championship.

"Winning after such a long time, it feels like my first win of all," Kim, 25, said. "I thought everybody had the opportunity to win. I didn't make any mistakes on the front nine, and as I went to the back nine, I felt I might be able to win it."

Kim's final round featured four birdies on both the front and back nine, a far cry from her even-par round the day before that included six birdies, six pars and six bogeys.

"Those six bogeys I made (Saturday) were short putts missed," said Kim, who won $240,000. "Usually I'm very confident with my putter. So I just tried to focus when I needed to make the short putts, and I think that it's concentration that makes the difference."

Green's collapse on the final two holes wouldn't have been possible without some earlier heroics.

Trailing Kim by two at the 14th hole, Green holed out for an eagle to tie things up, then birdied No. 16 to move into the lead.

"I didn't really feel like I was in it until I holed the shot on 14," Green said. "That was a nice way to get my momentum. Made a really good putt on 16 to make birdie, but obviously pretty disappointed to have two 3-putts finishing."

China's Xiyu Lin, who led by one stroke after Saturday's third round, had a bogey and two birdies to finish 1-under for the round and in a three-way tie for third at 15-under 273.

South Korea's Inbee Park and Thailand's Patty Tavatanakit, who finished with seven birdies to shoot 65, joined Lin at 15-under.

Lin missed out on her first title, but was keeping things in perspective.

"Right now I'm definitely a little sad but overall if I really just calm down and think through this week, I'm very grateful for what I've done," she said.

"If you tell me at the beginning of the week, like I'm going to do that well, like finish top three, I'll be like, 'Are you kidding?' "