ST. CLOUD -- The Bemidji High School boys golf team finished seventh out of nine teams at a Central Lakes Conference meet hosted by St. Cloud Country Club on Thursday.

The Lumberjacks posted a team score of 347 to outpace Willmar (364) and Sauk Rapids-Rice (375), while finishing one stroke behind sixth-place Fergus Falls (346). Sartell-St. Stephen claimed the team title with a 322 score.

Nick Yavarow carded the top score for BHS individually with an 81, good for ninth overall. Rounding out the team’s top four were Simon Fredrickson (83) in a tie for 12th, Ryan Daman (85) in a tie for 17th and John Loch (98) in a tie for 44th. Also competing for Bemidji were Carter Fish (104) in 50th and Seyoung Son (107) in 52nd.

Logan Hamak of Sartell-St. Stephen captured medalist honors with a 72.

The Lumberjacks are next scheduled to travel to Sartell for a meet on Monday, May 3.

Team Results

1-Sartell-St. Stephen 322; 2-Alexandria 325; 3-Brainerd 329; 4-Rocori 336; 5-St. Cloud Tech 339; 6-Fergus Falls 346; 7-Bemidji 347; 8-Willmar 364; 9-Sauk Rapids-Rice 375.