WILLMAR -- The Bemidji High School girls golf team placed seventh out of eight teams at a meet in Willmar on Monday.

The Lumberjacks posted a team score of 434 to finish ahead of eighth-place Rocori (478). First-place Alexandria carded a 324 to win the team title.

Nicki Son led BHS with an 85 to tie for sixth individually. Rounding out the top four for Bemidji were Greta Smith (112), Mataya Carter (116) and Kate Hildenbrand (121). Mya Huseby posted a 130 individually.

Alexandria’s Hannah Boraas and Cora Larson shared medalist honors with rounds of 78.

The Lumberjacks are next scheduled to host a home invitational at 9 a.m. on Friday, April 30, at Bemidji Town and Country Club.

Team Results

1-Alexandria 324; 2-Brainerd 335; 3-Fergus Falls 388; 4-Sartell-St. Stephen 389; 5-Willmar 417; 6-St. Cloud Apollo/Tech 426; 7-Bemidji 434; 8-Rocori 478.