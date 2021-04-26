MORTON, Minn. -- The Bemidji State women’s golf team finished eighth out of 13 teams at the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Championship at Dacotah Ridge Golf Club in Morton, Minn., on Sunday, April 25.

The Beavers carded a 372 in the tournament’s third and final round Sunday to drop one spot from where they began the day. Overall, BSU posted a 191-over par 1,055 (338-345-372) for the three-day tournament to finish seven strokes behind seventh-place Minot State.

Augustana claimed its 10th NSIC team title since 2010 by shooting 955 (296-329-330) for the weekend, five shots better than runner-up Sioux Falls.

Lauren Stockmoe earned a career-best 13th-place finish individually for BSU with a score of 246 (80-79-87). Following Stockmore for Bemidji State were Mollie Albrecht in a tie for 24th (79-85-89=253), Elise Stockmoe in a tie for 45th (87-92-99=278), Jocelyn Nyblom in 48th (93-89-99=281) and Taiylor Ellingson in a tie for 51st (92-96-97=285).

Upper Iowa’s MacKayla Olsen won the individual crown with an 18-over par 234 (78-79-77), finishing one stroke ahead of Sioux Falls’ Lexi Hanson.