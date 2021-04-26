ALEXANDRIA -- The Bemidji High School boys golf team placed fifth out of nine teams in the Alexandria Invitational at Geneva Golf Club on Thursday, April 22.

The Lumberjacks posted a score of 335 to finish four strokes behind fourth-place Fergus Falls (331) and 30 shots back of winner Alexandria (305).

Simon Fredrickson tied for sixth individually with a round of 77 to lead the Jacks. Rounding out the BHS team score were Ryan Daman (82), Nick Yavarow (84) and John Loch (92). Competing as individuals were Carter Fish (94) and Eli Tuomala (95).

Alexandria’s Braeden Sladek carded a 70 to win medalist honors by five strokes over Brainerd’s Cole Proctor.

The Jacks were scheduled to compete at Fergus Falls on Monday, April 26, but the meet was cancelled due to inclement weather. Bemidji is next scheduled to take part in the Sartell-St. Stephen Invitational on Monday, May 3.

Team Results

1-Alexandria 305; 2-Brainerd 313; 3-Sartell-St. Stephen 317; 4-Fergus Falls 331; 5-Bemidji 335; 6-Rocori 345; 7-Sauk Rapids-Rice 356; 8-Willmar 359; 9-St. Cloud Tech 361.