MORTON, Minn. -- The Bemidji State women’s golf team remains in seventh place out of 13 teams through the second day of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Championship at Dacotah Ridge Golf Club in Morton, Minn., on Saturday.

The Beavers finished the second round with a team score of 683 (338-345) after shooting a 57-over par 345 Saturday.

Augustana continues to lead the tournament with a 49-over par 625 (296-329), five shots ahead of Sioux Falls.

Lauren Stockmoe has cracked the top 10 for BSU, ranking ninth individually on the leaderboard at 15-over par. She carded a 79 Saturday after shooting 80 Friday.

Following Stockmoe for Bemidji State were Mollie Albrecht in a tie for 19th (79-85=164, +20), Elisa Stockmore in 43rd (87-92=179, +35), Jocelyn Nyblom in a tie for 45th (93-89=182, +38) and Taiylor Ellingson in 52nd (92-96=188, +44).

Concordia-St. Paul’s Amy Burnham shot a 3-over par 75 Saturday and Sioux Falls’ Kyleigh Moran carded a 5-over par 77 to move into a tie for first place individually. The two are at 9-over par for the tournament.

The tournament will conclude Sunday, April 25, with the third and final round.