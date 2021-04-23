MORTON, Minn. -- The Bemidji State women’s golf team sits in seventh out of 13 teams through the first round of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Championship.

The Beavers posted a score of 338 (+50) on Friday at Dacotah Ridge Golf Club in Morton, Minn.

Augustana holds a 14-shot lead on second-place Sioux Falls thanks to a first-round score of 296 (+8).

Mollie Albrecht led BSU with a day-one score of 79 (+7) and sits tied for 14th individually. Lauren Stockmoe was one stroke behind Albrecht at 80 (+8) and is tied for 16th. Her sister, Elise Stockmoe, is tied for 39th after carding an 87, while Taiylor Ellingson (92) and Jocelyn Nyblom (93) sit in 48th and tied for 49th, respectively.

Augustana players hold down the top three spots on the individual leaderboard through round one: Alex Stone (72, E), Molly Stevens (73, +1) and Lauren Tims (74, +2).

The second round is set to begin at 9 a.m. Saturday with the third and final round to follow Sunday.