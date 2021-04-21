ST. CLOUD -- The Bemidji High School girls golf team kicked off the new season with a sixth-place showing in St. Cloud on Tuesday. Seven Central Lakes Conference foes converged on Territory Golf Club alongside BHS for the eight-team soirée.

Nicki Son cracked the top 10 on the individual leaderboard, carding an 83 on the par-72 course to place ninth.

The Lumberjacks finished with a team score of 410, while Alexandria ran away with the team title behind a school-record score of 303.

Elsewhere for Bemidji individuals, Rylie Jones carded a 107, and Kate Hildenbrand was close behind with a 108. Greta Smith’s 112 rounded out the team scoring, while Mataya Carter (113) and Mya Huseby (120) wrapped up the BHS debuts.

The event also marked the first true competition under second-year head coach Tina Offerdahl. Just the third head coach in the program’s history, Offerdahl missed out on the canceled 2020 season due to the pandemic.

Alexandria sophomore Hannah Boraas placed first overall on Tuesday with a 1-under-par 71. The Cardinals captured all top-three places, while second-place Brainerd (313 team score) filled in Nos. 4-7 on the leaderboard. Fergus Falls (355 team score) was a distant third.

The Jacks will return to action at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, April 26, for an invitational down in Willmar.





Team Results

1-Alexandria 303; 2-Brainerd 313; 3-Fergus Falls 355; 4-Sartell-St. Stephen 378; 5-Willmar 394; 6-Bemidji 410; 7-St. Cloud Tech 426; 8-Rocori 466.