SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- Lauren Stockmoe carded her first top-10 finish of the season for the Bemidji State women’s golf team on Sunday, placing sixth individually at the Augustana Spring Invitational at Elmwood Golf Course in Sioux Falls, S.D.

As a team, the Beavers placed seventh of 13 teams at the two-day event, combining for a team score of 670 (331-339). Stockmoe’s rounds ended with scores of 76 and 79 for an overall score of 155, just seven strokes behind the individual champion, Lexi Hanson of Sioux Falls.

Elsewhere for BSU, Taiylor Ellingson tied for 41st among the field with a score of 170 (85-85). Mollie Albrecht (84-87=171) was 47th, Jocelyn Nyblom (86-88=174) tied for 53rd and Maddy Sawyer (94-97=191) tied for 75th to round out the team’s score.

Bemidji State also had three golfers competing as individuals: Elise Stockmoe (90-88=178) tied for 65th; Morgan Sammon (93-97=190) was 74th; and Grace Van Brocklin (104-108=212) was 83rd.

Sioux Falls tallied a team score of 612 for first place, finishing one stroke ahead of Augustana. Minnesota State and Upper Iowa tied for third with matching 650 scores.

Now finished with regular season play, the Beavers will look ahead to the NSIC Women’s Golf Championship on April 23-25. The three-day, three-round tournament will take place at Dacotah Ridge Golf Course in Morton, Minn.





Team Results

1-Sioux Falls 612; 2-Augustana 613; T3-Minnesota State 650; T3-Upper Iowa 650; 5-Northwest Missouri 659; 6-Southwest Minn. State 660; 7-Bemidji State 670; 8-Winona State 671; 9-Wayne State 674; 10-Minot State 680; 11-U-Mary 721; 12-Minnesota State Moorhead 748; 13-Minnesota Crookston 759.