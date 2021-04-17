KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Bemidji State men’s golf team pulled into first place after the second round of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Championship was completed Saturday.

The Beavers shot 286 as a team Saturday at Shoal Creek Golf Club in Kansas City, Mo., moving them into a four-shot lead over Sioux Falls and Winona State. Tied for second entering the day after Friday’s 305, BSU improved its score by 19 strokes to sit at 591 through 36 holes. USF and WSU are tied for second at 595, while Upper Iowa is fourth at 603.

Bemidji State senior Chris Swenson also climbed the leaderboard and leads all individuals with a two-round score of 141 at 1-under par. He fired a 2-under par 69 Saturday on the heels of his 72 Friday.

Gavin Metz of Sioux Falls trails Swenson by two shots. BSU junior Ben Corbid and Minnesota State’s Hunter Rebrovich are tied for third. Corbid carded a 72 Saturday to go along with his first-round 73 and sits at 145 for the tournament.

Koby Kuenzel followed Swenson and Corbid on the leaderboard for the Beavers in a tie for 14th (80-71=151). Brandon Nelson (80-76) and Tanner Sperling (82-74), tied for 26th, round out the team’s top five scorers, with matching scores of 156.

Bemidji State has a chance Sunday to capture its 16th NSIC team title in program history and its first since 2000. Swenson and Corbid are in contention to be the school’s first individual NSIC champion since Mitch Mackedanz in 2008-09.

The third and final round will begin at 9 a.m. Sunday. The top five individuals will be named NSIC All-Tournament, while the team champion will earn an automatic bid to the NCAA Central/Midwest Regional to be played at the same Kansas City course, May 6-8.