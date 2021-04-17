COLD SPRING -- The Bemidji High School boys golf team found itself squarely in the middle of the pack on Friday, placing fifth at the nine-team Rocori Invite in Cold Spring in the team’s season debut.

The Central Lakes Conference field saw the Lumberjacks record a score of 350, which was 26 shots off the pace of first-place Brainerd. The Warriors finished with a team score of 324, while second-place Alexandria was hot on their trails with a 326.

Sartell-St. Stephen (334) and Rocori (345) also beat out BHS.

Among the individual scorecards, John Loch posted Bemidji’s best finish of the day with a 9-over-par 81, good for ninth overall. Simon Fredrickson and Nick Yavarow were behind him with matching scores of 87, while Ryan Daman closed the team score with a 95. Also competing for the Jacks were Eli Tuomala (99) and Carter Fish (101).

Sartell-St. Stephen’s Logan Hamak fired a 74 and was the top individual for the day. Rocori’s Drew Schneider was one stroke back and earned second place on the leaderboard.

BHS will return to action at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 20, for an Alexandria invite.



Team Results

1-Brainerd 324; 2-Alexandria 326; 3-Sartell-St. Stephen 334; 4-Rocori 345; 5-Bemidji 350; 6-Fergus Falls 352; 7-Willmar 373; 8-St. Cloud Tech 384; 9-Sauk Rapids-Rice 387.