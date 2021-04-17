KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Bemidji State men’s golf team sits in a tie for second through the first day of the three-day Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Championship at Shoal Creek Golf Club in Kansas City, Mo.

The Beavers carded a 21-over par 305 as a team Friday, tying them with Minnesota State and Upper Iowa in the 10-team tournament. Winona State finished day one atop the leaderboard with a 17-over par 301. Sioux Falls sits in fifth at 309 (+25).

Chris Swenson posted the best score individually for BSU with a one-over par 72 to tie for second. Ben Corbid fired a 73 and is tied for fourth. They were followed by teammates Brandon Nelson (80, +9) and Koby Kuenzel (80, +9) in a tie for 29th, while Tanner Sperling carded an 82 (+11) to tie for 39th.

Augustana’s Jacob Lee put together the best opening round of any individual with a one-under par 70.

The second round tees off Saturday with the third and final round to follow Sunday.