BURNSVILLE -- Bemidji State senior Brandon Nelson has been named Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Men’s Golfer of the Week, the league announced Wednesday.

Nelson carded an even-par 213 (69-72-72) to tie for 12th individually at the Northeastern State University Golf Classic in Muskogee, Okla., on Monday and Tuesday. The score was Nelson’s career-low for 54 holes, and his first-round score of 69 is tied for the second-lowest round of his career. The Beavers tied for eighth as a team.

A native of Litchfield, Nelson leads the NSIC with a 73.6 scoring average over eight rounds this season.

The weekly award is the second in Nelson’s career. He previously earned NSIC Men’s Golfer of the Week honors on Oct. 3, 2018.

Nelson and Bemidji State will next compete at the NSIC Championship, April 16-18, at Shoal Creek Golf Course in Kansas City, Mo. The three-round, 54-hole tournament will determine the NSIC champion and automatic qualifier to the NCAA regional tournament.