MUSKOGEE, Okla. -- Brandon Nelson helped lead the Bemidji State men’s golf team to a top-10 finish at the Northeastern State University Golf Classic in Muskogee, Okla., on Tuesday.

The Beavers tied for eighth out of 20 teams with a 21-over par 873 (292-293-288) for the three-round tournament. They finished ahead of the other two NSIC schools at the tournament: Winona State (14th) and Minnesota State (15th).

Nelson carded an even-par 213 (69-72-72) to tie for 12th individually. The score was a career-low for Nelson at 54-hole tournaments, and his first-round 69 tied for the second-lowest of his career.

Central Missouri captured the team title with a five-under par 847 (279-279-289).

After Nelson, Tanner Sperling tied for 44th (73-76-71=220), Chris Swenson tied for 51st (75-75-71=221), Ben Corbid tied for 58th (75-71-76=222) and Koby Kuenzel rounded out the team’s top five scorers in a tie for 69th (77-75-74=226).

Seth Schricker (72-82-76=230) and Jack Southard (83-76-75=234) competed as individuals and tied for 85th and 99th, respectively.

Bemidji State will begin postseason play this weekend when the NSIC Championship tees off in Kansas City, Mo., April 16-18.