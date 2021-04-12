WAYNE, Neb. -- Lauren Stockmoe led the Bemidji State women’s golf team to a sixth-place finish at the eight-team Wildcat Classic on Monday in Wayne, Neb.

The Beavers posted a team score of 695 (339-356) over the two-day, two-round tournament. Nebraska Kearney claimed the team title with a score of 624 (298-326).

Stockmoe carded a two-round score of 164 (79-85) to tie for 14th individually, her second top-20 score of the season. Following Stockmoe for BSU were Jocelyn Nyblom in 30th (86-90=176), Mollie Albrecht in a tie for 31st (87-91=178), Taiylor Ellingson in a tie for 34th (90-90=180) and Elise Stockmoe in 42nd (87-100=187). Three Bemidji State golfers competed as individuals: Maddy Sawyer tied for 27th (88-87=175), Grace Van Brocklin in 45th (93-104=197) and Morgan Sammon in 46th (98-106=204).

Nebraska Kearney’s Faviola Gonzalez earned medalist honors with a 6-over par 150 (70-80).

The Beavers will next compete April 17-18 in the Augustana Invitational hosted by Elmwood Golf Course in Sioux Falls, S.D.