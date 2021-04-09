For the first time this season, Bemidji State has made an appearance in the NCAA Division II Central Region Rankings, which were released Friday afternoon.

The Beavers were ranked 10th in the poll’s second installment of the year. They were the second Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference team to find themselves in the ranking, behind seventh-ranked Sioux Falls.

Central Missouri topped the poll, with Arkansas Tech and Washburn rounding out the top three.

The Men’s Golf Committee will select eight teams (including automatic qualifiers via conference championships) and three individuals not on those teams to compete in the regional tournament May 6-8. One individual and four teams from each region will advance to the NCAA Championships May 17-21.

The Midwest/Central Regional will be played at Shoal Creek Golf Club in Kansas City, Mo.

BSU continues its season with the NSU Classic, set for April 12-13 at Muskogee Golf Club in Muskogee, Okla.