WARRENSBURG, Mo. -- The Bemidji State men’s golf team landed seventh in a 23-team field at The Mule, hosted by Mules National Golf Club in Warrensburg, Mo., on Monday and Tuesday.

The Beavers tallied a three-round score of 867 (288-285-294) over the two-day event, finishing second among Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference competition and just three strokes behind fifth-place Sioux Falls. Of the other six NSIC schools taking part, none placed higher than 12th.

Individually for BSU, Brandon Nelson (71-74-70=215) and Tanner Sperling (72-69-74=215) carded matching scores by the tournament’s end to tie for 17th. Fellow senior Chris Swenson tied for 27th just two strokes back (73-70-74=217).

Rounding out Bemidji State’s top five, Ben Corbid tied for 48th with a score of 222 (72-72-78), and Koby Keunzel tied for 95th (74-82-76=232). Seth Schricker competed as an individual and tied for 99th with a score of 233 (79-81-73).

Washburn claimed the team title with a score of 850 behind Andrew Beckler’s first-place score of 210. Central Missouri’s Nick Westrich, Northeastern State’s Carlos Gomez and Missouri-St. Louis’ Chris Ferris all matched Beckler’s 210 to tie for first on the leaderboard.

Next on the schedule for the Beavers is the NSU Classic, held on April 12-13 in Muskogee, Okla.





Team Results

1-Washburn 850; 2-Central Missouri 853; 3-Rogers State 856; 4-Missouri Western State 863; T5-Sioux Falls 864; T5-Northeastern State 864; 7-Bemidji State 867; 8-Central Missouri B 868; 9-Missouri Southern State 869; 10-Missouri-St. Louis 870; 11-Central Oklahoma 876; T12-Minnesota State Mankato 880; T12-Lindenwood 880; 14-Upper Iowa 885; 15-Winona State 891; 16-Drury 893; 17-Concordia-St. Paul 895; 18-Augustana 910; 19-Newman 916; 20-Fort Hays State 931; 21-Minnesota Crookston 935; 22-Lincoln 940; 23-William Jewell 943.