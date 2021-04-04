WATERLOO, Iowa -- Lauren Stockmoe led the Bemidji State women’s golf team to a sixth-place finish at the Upper Iowa Invite hosted by Sunnyside Country Club in Waterloo, Iowa on Saturday.

Stockmoe (89-82-171) tied for 13th individually as the Beavers posted a two-round team score of 734 (383-351), including an improvement of 32 shots from Friday’s first round. Upper Iowa claimed the team title with a 658 (342-316).

Behind Stockmoe for BSU were Mollie Albrecht (T-20th, 92-85=177), Taiylor Ellingson (27th, 98-87=185), Morgan Sammon (33rd, 104-100=204) and Jocelyn Nyblom (34th, 108-97=205). Competing as individuals were Maddy Sawyer (32nd, 106-95=201) and Grace Van Brocklin (35th, 110-108=218).

Bemidji State is next slated to compete at the Wayne State Invite in Wayne, Neb., April 11-12.