WATERLOO, Iowa -- Seth Schricker and Jack Southard guided the Bemidji State men’s golf team to a second-place finish at the Upper Iowa Invite hosted by Sunnyside Country Club in Waterloo, Iowa, on Saturday.

Schricker (79-76=155) and Southard (80-75=155) tied for fourth individually as the Beavers posted a two-round score of 633 for the tournament. BSU improved its first-round score of 326 by 19 strokes with a 307 Saturday, but fell 17 shots short of first-place Upper Iowa (315-301=616) for the team title.

Behind Schricker and Southard, Alex Iverson (80-82=162) finished 13th, Aaron Schnathorst (87-77=164) took 16th and Diego Echeveste (87-79=166) tied for 18th to comprise the team’s top five.

Competing as individuals for Bemidji State were TJ Raden (T-14th, 81-82=163), Max Karnik (27th, 93-84=177) and Gus Vatnsdal (28th, 92-96=188).

Logan Schweinefus of Upper Iowa captured the individual title by shooting a five-over par 149 (77-72).

The Beavers will travel to Warrensburg, Mo., for their next tournament at the Mules National Golf Club, April 5-6.