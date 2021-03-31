KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Bemidji State men’s golf team earned a top-10 finish in its first tournament in more than a year Tuesday.

The Beavers placed 10th in the 26-team field at the Central Region Preview hosted by the Shoal Creek Golf Club in Kansas City, Mo., on Monday and Tuesday after posting a team score of 625 (316-309).

BSU had not competed since the Embry-Riddle Aeronautical Invite in Arizona on March 8-10, 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tanner Sperling (82-74=156) and Koby Kuenzel (78-78=156) each tied for 37th individually to lead Bemidji State.

Central Missouri captured the team title with a score of 591 (298-293). The Beavers earned the second-best score of the 10 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference teams in the field, finishing 14 shots behind fifth-place Sioux Falls.

Rounding out the top five for BSU were Ben Corbid (78-81=159) in a tie for 56th, and Chris Swenson (78-83=161) and Brandon Nelson (85-76=161) in a tie for 72nd. Jack Southard carded a 169 (89-80) to tie for 115th while competing as an individual.

Central Missouri’s Thomas Henson claimed the individual title with his one-over par 143 (72-71).

Bemidji State will next travel to Waterloo, Iowa, to compete in the Upper Iowa Invite at Sunnyside Country Club on April 2-3.