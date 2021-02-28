Florida native Nelly Korda converted her third-round lead into a three-shot win on Sunday, carding a bogey-free round of 3-under 69 to capture her fourth career title at the Gainbridge LPGA in Orlando.

Korda finished at 16-under 272, three shots ahead of Lexi Thompson (68) and New Zealand's Lydia Ko (69), who had led after each of the first two rounds at Lake Nona Golf & Country Club.

"I think it's just all the stress from today," said Korda, who was visibly emotional after her win.

"Yeah, honestly, I did not play very good golf today, and I just stayed really solid. Honestly, I don't even know what I did. It was definitely very stressful."

The victory also marked a few milestones for the 22-year-old, who won for the first time on American soil and bolstered her career earnings to more than $4 million, thanks to the $300,000 first-place prize.

Her win also comes on the heels of her sister Jessica Korda's victory at the LPGA's most recent event -- the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions on Jan. 24 -- making them the first sister duo to win consecutive events since Annika and Charlotta Sorenstam did so in 2000 (Annika won the Welch's/Circle K Championship on March 13; Charlotta won the Standard Register PING on March 19).

Korda had not played Lake Nona prior to the tournament and compared it to her home course of The Concession -- site of this week's PGA Tour event. She appeared to get on a roll early and made three birdies over her first six holes. However, it was a string of 12 straight pars that got her to the clubhouse clear of any challengers.

"I knew what she was at making the turn, so I knew I kind of had to make a run," said Thompson, who got an extra boost with an eagle at No. 11. "I just tried to stay within my game and focus on one shot at a time, and that definitely helped. I bogeyed the next hole, but I just tried to stay in it and birdie coming in."

Ko also tried to mount a charge, stringing together four straight birdies over Nos. 12-15, but also came up short.

"Today I drove it so well, and then my ball-striking wasn't there, and then when I did hit it close, I didn't hole many," said Ko, who calls Lake Nona home. "I was able to get a few in a row ... but yeah, it was great to play in front of our home crowds, and I think the members all were super excited for us to be here, and it was so great to play in front of some familiar faces."

Rounding out the top five were South Korea's Jin Young Ko (71) in fourth place at 11-under, and Australia's Sarah Kemp (69) and Thailand's Patty Tavatanakit (74), who tied for fifth at 10-under.

Annika Sorenstam, winner of 72 career titles and playing on the LPGA Tour for the first time since the 2008 ADT Championship, finished last in the field at 13-over after finishing with a 76. Sorenstam had five bogeys and just one birdie on Sunday.

"I'm just thankful for being here, playing here and be able to make the cut," said Sorenstam, 50, who admitted she was "exhausted" but was adamant that she would make another competitive appearance again soon.

"I think overall it's been quite successful in the sense that I accomplished what I wanted, which was to go out here and just play and play and play. I hit a lot of shots, but I really focused on every shot. I think I never gave up, even though it was not really going my way and I wasn't hitting as well as I should be to be out here. The purpose was to get some tournament rounds and I did that."