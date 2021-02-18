BURNSVILLE -- The Bemidji State women’s golf team was picked to finish seventh in the 2021 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Preseason Coaches’ Poll, the league announced Thursday.

The Beavers received 72 points in the poll. Senior Lauren Stockmoe was selected as the team’s Preseason Golfer to Watch.

Sioux Falls senior Lexi Hanson was voted NSIC Women’s Golf Preseason Golfer of the Year by league coaches.

Augustana edged Sioux Falls as the preseason favorite to win the league title, earning 136 points and six first-place votes to the Cougars’ 130 points and five first-place votes. Minnesota State finished third with 120 points and two first-place votes.

Stockmoe finished the 2019 fall season with a scoring average of 84.3 that was good for fourth on the team.

BSU returns six letterwinners from a year ago, and have added two freshmen to the team: Mollie Albrecht and Maddy Sawyer.

Bemidji State is slated to open the season April 2-3 at the Upper Iowa Invite in Waterloo, Iowa. The Beavers will compete in two more tournaments before taking part in the NSIC Championship in Morton, Minn., April 23-25.

2021 NSIC Women’s Golf Preseason Poll

Rk./School/(First-Place Votes)/Pts.

1-Augustana (6) 136

2-Sioux Falls (5) 130

3-Minnesota State (2) 120

4-Concordia-St. Paul 109

5-Minot State 97

6-Upper Iowa

7-Bemidji State 72

8-SW Minn. State 66

9-Winona State 58

10-Wayne State 44

11-U-Mary 38

12-MSU Moorhead 37

13-Minnesota Crookston 26