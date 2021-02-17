BURNSVILLE -- The Bemidji State men’s golf team was picked to finish fourth in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Preseason Coaches’ Poll, the league announced Wednesday.

The Beavers received 58 points and two first-place votes. Redshirt senior Chris Swenson was picked as BSU’s Preseason Golfer to Watch.

Winona State garnered five first-place votes and 73 points as the preseason favorite to win the NSIC.

Sioux Falls’s JJ Cooney was voted NSIC Men’s Golf Preseason Golfer of the Year.

Swenson has elected to return to Bemidji State for an extra year of eligibility after last season was cut short by the pandemic. The Fergus Falls native compiled a scoring average of 74.0 over six events in 2019-20 to finish second on the team and tied for 12th in the NSIC.

The Beavers return 10 letterwinners from a year ago. Swenson will be joined by fellow seniors Tanner Sperling, Brandon Nelson and Aaron Schnathorst. The team has also added three freshmen: Max Karnik, Koby Kuenzel and Jack Southard.

BSU is slated to begin the season March 29-30 at the Central Region Preview in Kansas City, Mo. The team will compete in three events this spring before the NSIC Championships April 16-18.

2021 NSIC Men’s Golf Preseason Poll

Rk./Team/(1st-place votes)/Points

1-Winona State (5) 73

2-Concordia-St. Paul (1) 62

3-Sioux Falls (1) 60

4-Bemidji State (2) 58

5-Minnesota State (1) 51

6-Upper Iowa 43

7-Minot State 35

8-Augustana 31

9-Minnesota Crookston 22

10-U-Mary 15