Angela Stanford picked up her first professional win in her home state on Sunday, Dec. 6, firing a closing-round 4-under-par 67 to win the Volunteers of America Classic at The Colony, Texas.

The 20-year LPGA veteran, who entered the day one stroke behind a trio of golfers, finished with a 7-under-par 277 to beat out all three of the 54-hole leaders by two strokes for her seventh career victory.

South Koreans So Yeon Ryu and Inbee Park, along with 19-year-old American Yealimi Noh, each shot 1-under 70 on Sunday at Old American Golf Club to finish at 5-under 279.

South Korea's Jin Young Ko (70) finished fifth at 4-under 280.

"Honestly, I never thought I would (win in my home state)," Stanford said after closing out her first tour win since winning her first major at the 2018 Evian Championship.

"I think the longer you're out here, it's so hard to win on this tour. I think being at home, it took me a while to figure it out.

"The very first time we played in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, I remember getting off the airplane and everybody from the tour kind of came with me to baggage claim. I'm like, 'Oh, that's weird.' So I just think learning how to play in your hometown is kind of hard."

After bogeying the par-4 fourth hole, Stanford birdied three straight (Nos. 6-8) to grab a share of the lead. A bogey on the par-3 11th set her back, but only momentarily. She picked up four birdies over five holes to pull away from the field, enough so to make her bogey on the closing hole moot. Her 67 was the best round of the day in the field.

Park, the two-time VOA Classic winner, was tied with Stanford at the turn but couldn't keep up with her on the back nine. Nonetheless, she sounded satisfied with her showing.

"Yeah, still very happy with the round and having three under-par rounds in this cold weather, tough conditions is giving me things to accomplish going into next week," Park said.

Speaking of next week, the timing likely couldn't be better for Stanford, as the tour's next stop is the U.S. Women's Open in Houston beginning Thursday. She attended college at TCU in Fort Worth.

"Well, so I told (fellow tour pro) Brittany Altomare I'd give her a ride down to Houston to pick up her car. I wasn't going to let her drive my truck. Now I'm going to let her drive my truck," Stanford, 43, joked as she revealed how she would celebrate. "So I can sit in the passenger side; I'm not driving to Houston. Brittany Altomare will be driving to Houston."



