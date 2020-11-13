AUGUSTA, Ga. -- Even in strange times, the Masters brings out the best in some of the world's top golfers, if Thursday's first round is any indication.

England's Paul Casey shot 7-under-par 65 for the lead during the rain-interrupted opening day of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club.

"There's still something about it, an energy and a little bit of a vibe," Casey said of the tournament, which is being contested without spectators on the grounds of one of the world's most iconic golf courses.

Defending champion Tiger Woods also had a strong start, posting a bogey-free round of 4-under 68.

"I put a lot together," Woods said. "There was nothing I thought I did poorly."

Webb Simpson, who began on the back nine, and Xander Schauffele ended up sharing the second spot with 5-under 67s among golfers completing their rounds. Simpson had a chip-in from the fringe for birdie on No. 1 when he began his second nine of the day.

More than 40 other golfers must finish their first rounds Friday prior to the second round. It was the first time a Masters round didn't conclude in the day that it began since the third round in 2006.

Justin Thomas is 5 under through 10 holes. He had birdies on the first three holes.

Just playing the tournament was a treat in many ways for players, even though it came seven months later than scheduled.

"To have this opportunity again, to be able to play (this tournament), it was awesome," Woods said.

Casey, who had a morning tee time, produced his lowest opening round in a major.

"Starting on (No.) 10 was strange," said Casey, whose bogey-free round featured five birdies and an eagle. "I find 10 a tricky tee shot. ... I did the right things when I needed to."

In the early going, Simpson had joined England's Lee Westwood at 5 under after 11 holes -- with his birdie on No. 1 and an eagle 3 on No. 2. Simpson made it around without a bogey, and he couldn't help but noticed the altered atmosphere.

"Very bizarre," Simpson said. "I missed (the patrons) out there. It's very different."

Westwood posted a 68 along with 2018 champion Patrick Reed, South African Louis Oosthuizen and Japan's Hideki Matsuyama. Reed notched birdies on his last three holes.

Woods, who began on the 10th tee, held a score of 3 under through seven holes by early in the afternoon. He recorded pars on his final eight holes to end without a bogey for the first time in his last 106 rounds in majors.

Woods had his first birdie on No. 13, then had two birdies across the next three holes.

Also currently at 4 under are Australian Adam Scott, the 2013 champion, who got in 10 holes, Matthew Wolff, who was through 11 holes, and South Africa's Dylan Frittelli, who completed nine holes.

Play was suspended shortly after the first few groups teed off Thursday morning. Heavy rains fell on the course with storms in the area, causing golfers to be called off the course.

The rain created soft conditions and manageable greens.

"The greens are very receptive coming in," Casey said. "You can be aggressive with approach shots, and obviously the putts aren't as quick as well."

Eighteen golfers began their rounds before a delay of 2 hours, 45 minutes. Woods was warming up in preparation for the round when play was suspended.

U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau, who began on the 10th tee, took a double-bogey 7 on the par-5 13th hole. It was his first double bogey in a major since 2016. He recovered to pull to even par through nine holes and 2 under for the round.

"I'm fortunate enough to be 2 under," DeChambeau said. "Always to be under par here is great."

Because of the change to November, tee times were set for players to go off the first and 10th tees. It's the first time the tournament has been contested in November, shifting from April when the event was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. There's a shorter period of daylight, so with the delay it wasn't surprising that there were incomplete rounds.