England's Mel Reid captured her first LPGA Tour title with a two-stroke win Sunday at the ShopRite LPGA Classic in Galloway, N.J.

She carded a 4-under-par 67 to finish at 19-under 265, two strokes ahead of Jennifer Kupcho and three better than Jennifer Song.

Reid, 33, posted seven birdies and three bogeys in the final round at the Bay Course at Seaview. A six-time winner on the Ladies European Tour, Reid earned $195,000 for the victory.

"After Portland, I wanted to redeem myself," Reid told Golfweek, referring to the Portland LPGA Classic two weeks ago where she held the lead entering the final round and finished fifth.

She followed up back-to-back bogeys at Nos. 6-7 with birdies on four of her next five holes.

Her four-shot lead was cut in half when she bogeyed the par-3 17th hole and Song and Kupcho both made birdies.

Hitting from the rough on her second shot at the par-5 18th, Reid knocked it on the green and two-putted for the finishing birdie.

"Relief. It's a huge relief," Reid said. "It's so emotional."

A group of caddies and players rushed the 18th green to pour champagne over Reid in celebration, a testament to the three-time Solheim Cup player's popularity.

A double-bogey at the par-4 sixth proved costly for Kupcho, whose round of 68 on Sunday pushed her to 17 under. She also had seven birdies and two bogeys.

Song finished at 16 under with a closing 69.

Japan's Nasa Hataoka (69 on Sunday) placed fourth at 14 under and Nelly Korda (66) was fifth at 12 under. Tied for sixth were Mina Harigae (66), South Africa's Ashleigh Buhai (66), Canada's Brooke Henderson (70) and Ryann O'Toole (71).

Reid's victory coupled with compatriot Georgia Hall's win at Portland marks the first time since 1996 that English players won back-to-back events on the LPGA Tour.