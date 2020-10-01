CANNON FALLS -- Bemidji Town and Country Club member Jay Gregory captured the 21st Minnesota Golf Association Senior Players’ Championship at Cannon Golf Club on Wednesday. Gregory picked up a 4-and-3 win over Alexandria Golf Club’s Jerry Rose in the final for his first Minnesota state title.

The victory came in just the second state championship appearance for Gregory, 55, after he placed third at the MGA Senior Amateur two weeks ago.

Wednesday’s state title was his second in as many weeks. Gregory, who resides in Lineville, Iowa, won the Missouri Senior Amateur Championship, a victory that propelled him to No. 12 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings entering the week.

Gregory became a BTCC member this year and won the club men’s championship in August, just weeks after marrying Sheila Johnson of Bemidji.

Gregory began the tournament with a round of 32 win Monday over Randy Jacobus before knocking out 2019 MGA Senior Amateur winner Trent Wilcox later that day. He then advanced to the final with victories over Bruce Hegland and Tom Whaley in the quarterfinals and semifinals Tuesday.