BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Town and Country Club is hosting a scramble on Sunday, Sept. 27, to benefit clubhouse manager Tom Allen.

The event begins with a shotgun start at noon. The entry fee is $125 and includes golf and a box meal. Hole sponsorship begins at $100, as well.

Participants will have the chance to win a free golf membership. BTCC will also hold additional games and raffles during the event.

Proceeds from the benefit will help assist Allen with medical expenses.

To sign up, visit bemidjigolf.com or call the Bemidji Town and Country Club at 218-751-9215.