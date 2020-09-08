BEMIDJI -- The inaugural Beaver Best Ball Tournament is set for Saturday, Sept. 12, and there is still time to register.

Two-person teams can support the Bemidji State men's golf team in this best ball (four ball) tournament played at the Bemidji Town and Country Club.

The cost to participate is $200 per team and is limited to the first 30 duos to register. Visit bsualumni.org/event/inaugural-beaver-best-ball-golf-tournament/ to register your team before the Sept. 10 deadline.

Tee times for the event will be set between 12-1:57 p.m. of the day of the event. Teams will be contacted with a tee time after registering.

Contact Kari Kantack-Miller at 218-407-0108 for more information.