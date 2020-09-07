ATLANTA -- Dustin Johnson finished a stirring run of golf on Monday, Sept. 7, winning the Tour Championship by three strokes while finishing second or better in all three FedEx Cup playoff events.

While winning the $15 million first prize at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Johnson also solidified his grip on his No. 1 spot in the world rankings during the final event of what was a trying 2019-20 season.

"This is a difficult golf course, and no lead is really safe, so I knew I had to come out and play really well," Johnson said post round on the NBC broadcast. "I got off to a really good start, missed some putts on the back nine ... but I hit the fairways when I needed to coming down the stretch."

Multiple PGA Tour tournaments earlier this year were either canceled or postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, while there was a three-month pause in play. When the PGA Tour resumed in June, no galleries were allowed on courses.

Johnson won three times since the resumption of play, starting with the Travelers Championship at Cromwell, Conn., from June 25-28.

After finishing in second at the PGA Championship last month at San Francisco, Johnson won The Northern Trust to start the FedEx Cup playoffs, finished second at the BMW Championship outside of Chicago last week and easily won the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club at Atlanta.

Heading into Monday's final round with a five-stroke lead, Johnson put away his huge payday with a 2-under-par 68 to finish at 21 under for the tournament. Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele finished in a tie for second place at 18 under.

Spain's Jon Rahm, who won the BMW Championship ahead of Johnson, finished alone in fourth place at 17-under, while Scottie Scheffler was another three shots back and alone in fifth.

Not content to play a conservative final round, Johnson had birdies on the par-4 third hole, the par-4 fifth and the par-5 sixth to open his round. He then had a bogey on Nos. 7 and 8 to play the front nine at 1 under.

After collecting a par on the first eight holes of the back nine, he closed with a birdie at No. 18.

The victory made up for Johnson's second-place finish in the 2016 Tour Championship, back when the top prize was $10 million. That event was won by Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy.

"I didn't say I needed to win ... I wanted to win," Johnson said. "I wanted to be a FedEx Cup champion. That was something, in my career, I wanted to be. Obviously today I got the FedEx Cup. I was very proud by the way I played. I played really well, especially over the last four tournaments."

Rounding out the top 10, Collin Morikawa was sixth at 13 under, England's Tyrell Hatton was seventh at 12 under, while Patrick Reed, Columbia's Sebastian Munoz and McIlroy were tied for eighth at 11 under. McIlroy also won last year's Tour Championship.