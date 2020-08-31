Jon Rahm provided the golf equivalent of a buzzer-beater as he drained a 66-foot putt on the first playoff hole to defeat Dustin Johnson and win the BMW Championship on Sunday in Olympia Fields, Ill.

Rahm pumped his fist and screamed in excitement after the putt, which broke widely from left to right and rolled directly into the cup. It was the second victory in the past five tournaments for the 25-year-old from Spain.

"I had to get it to a spot on the left side and just let it ride the slope," Rahm said. "Honestly, I hoped it would be a decent putt for par coming back and have a chance to keep the playoff going. Luckily it looked really good on the way and when it had 10 feet to go it was tracking beautifully. I could hardly believe it."

Entering the playoff, Rahm and Johnson sat tied at 4-under-par 276 for the tournament. Rahm climbed into a share of the lead by shooting a 6-under-par 64 in his final round.

Johnson shot 3-under on the final day but just missed out on what could have been his 23rd victory on the PGA Tour. The world's top-ranked golfer won The Northern Trust a week ago and finished tied for second in the PGA Championship two weeks before that.

On the 18th hole, Johnson forced the playoff with an amazing putt of his own from more than 40 feet. He calmly raised his arm as he watched the ball veer left, then right, then left again and into the cup.

"I knew I needed to make birdie to get into the playoff," Johnson said. "But yeah, I played an unbelievable putt, got in the playoff and then Jon made an even more ridiculous putt on top of me."

Joaquin Niemann and Hideki Matsuyama finished tied for third at 2-under. Niemann fired a 3-under 67 on the final day to surge ahead, while Matsuyama shot a 1-under 69 after entering the final day with a share of the lead.

Tony Finau rounded out the top five at 1-under-par 279 for the tournament. He shot a 5-under 65 on the final day.

Rahm did not see Johnson's tying putt to force the playoff, but he was not surprised at his peer's success. Only his own dramatic shot surprised him.

"I knew how good DJ has been playing; I was expecting nothing else," Rahm said. "I was fully confident it was going to come into a playoff and hoping to win it. Never did I think I would make another 50-, 60-footer, a couple of breaks in there to end up winning it."

Johnson marveled at the finish.

"I mean, I was just laughing, kind of," he said. "I was kind of laughing at my putt, too, because it was one of those where you -- you're not really thinking you're going to make it. But gave it a good roll, and obviously I did make it. Yeah, he came right back and made one on top of me in the playoff."