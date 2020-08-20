BEMIDJI -- Many golfers dream of recording a hole-in-one. Abbie Kelm has now done it twice within a calendar month.

Kelm drained her second ace of August on Monday, Aug. 17, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club. She found the pin on the par-3 No. 11 -- the same spot as her hole-in-one from 15 days prior.

Unlike the first stroke of magic, though, Kelm’s shot the second time around was with a 7-iron. She holed out from the tees 143 yards away.

Witnesses to the feat were Stub Carter, Matt Valentine and Joe Welle.

Kelm is a 2018 Bemidji High School graduate and a current women’s golfer at the University of North Dakota.