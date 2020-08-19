DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — Jason Keuhn and his son Bennett had an incredible day on the golf course Tuesday, Aug. 18, pulling off the mathematically difficult feat of each recording a first-ever hole-in-one within hours of each other on the same course.

"It was pretty awesome," Jason Keuhn said. “We have three boys and, obviously, it was only one of the three that it happened with, but at the same time our oldest Cooper was there for both of them. He was pretty excited for his brother and me as well.”

With COVID-19 restrictions limiting the usual summer routines for the boys, golf has become a consistent event for the Kuehn family.

“This summer has been a little different,” Keuhn said. “We haven’t had as many activities going on with the boys so we spent a lot of time golfing at Lakeview and watching our boys starting to play; they have varying passions for it. My oldest is very competitive and likes it a lot. Our youngest is 5 and if he plays one hole that’s more than enough for him and Bennett falls right in the middle. He could play nine holes and be passionate or he could play two holes and run over to the park and be just as happy.

"It was kind of ironic that he got it. He was a little oblivious in the moment; he thinks it happens all the time. After seeing everyone else’s reaction he realized how special it was.”

Bennett got the crazy day started with his hole-in-one from the gold tees on No. 4 at Lakeview Golf Course in Detroit Lakes from 100 yards with a 6-iron.

The ace was witnessed by his scramble team: Cooper Kuehn, Miles Moen, Grayson Sliper and Justin Sliper.

One person who missed it was Jason, who was busy at work preparing for the upcoming school year: He is principal at Rossman Elementary School in Detroit Lakes.

“I had a poor dad moment,” Kuehn said “We had meetings all day with school stuff. I picked up my phone about 4 p.m. after not looking at it from 1 p.m. on and I had about 60 texts on there from family and friends.”

He called Cooper’s phone right away and got to talk to Bennett about his shot.

“He was kind of beyond the moment at that time,” Kuehn said.

Kuehn had planned to go to the course later in the evening but rushed out after getting the news. Along with members of the Sliper family, he started his round at hole No. 10. He sent a text to the clubhouse after finishing the 10th hole.

“Right after that I texted Margery (Smith) and Kris because they treated Bennett really well and got him a hat and made him feel really good about it,” Kuehn said.

He grabbed his phone and sent another text right after the next shot he hit on the 11th tee box, a 132-yard poke with a pitching wedge.

“I texted her, ‘you’re not going to believe this, I just got one,’” Kuehn said, laughing.

He didn’t see the shot go in on the green uphill from the tee box and did not know his first career ace was waiting for him in the hole.

“I was looking on the backside of the green,” he said. “We were playing with another family and one of the kids found it.”

According to Golf Digest, the chances of low handicap golfers making two aces in one round is 67 million to 1, where both golfers would need to combine to play 17 million rounds for it to happen.

Given that data, the chances of what happened at Lakeview Tuesday with the Kuehns seems even more astronomical.