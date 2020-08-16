Stacy Lewis birdied the first extra hole on Sunday, Aug, 16, to win the Ladies Scottish Open in a four-way playoff in North Berwick, Scotland.

Lewis, fellow American Cheyenne Knight, Spain's Azahara Munoz and Denmark's Emily Kristine Pedersen finished the final round at The Renaissance Club tied at 5-under 279.

Playing the par-4 18th hole to open the playoff, Lewis rolled in a birdie putt from about 20 feet and took home the $225,000 first prize and her 13th career LPGA title -- her first since 2017 and her first as a mother. She gave birth to a daughter in October.

Knight, Munoz and Pedersen each parred the playoff hole and earned $83,827 for their runner-up finishes.

Lewis, 35, carded a 3-over 72 in Sunday's round. After getting to 8 under with birdies at Nos. 2 and 3, she bogeyed No. 8 and double-bogeyed the par-4 11th hole. She got a stroke back with a birdie at the par-3 14th, but gave it right back with a bogey at No. 15.

"I was pretty in control there for 10 holes, and then one funky swing on 11 brought everybody back into it. Then it was just up and down, a roller coaster those last three, four holes," Lewis said. "I felt fortunate to get in the playoff and then hit a great second shot there that set up that putt."

Pedersen's 3-under 68, with four birdies and one bogey, was the best round among the playoff participants.

Third-round leader Munoz started the day at 7 under but carded a 4-over 40 on the front nine en route to a 73. She got into the playoff mix with birdies at Nos. 13 and 16.

Knight had an up-and-down round of 1-under 70, with four birdies and three bogeys. Her birdie at the par-5 16th got her to 5 under.

Denmark's Nanna Koerstz Madsen had the low round of the day with a 6-under 65 that featured eight birdies.

Madsen tied for fifth place at 4 under with red-hot American Danielle Kang (69 on Sunday), who won back-to-back events this month at the Marathon LPGA Classic and the Drive On Championship.

"I'm really proud of how I handled the links-style golf," Kang said. "The way I hit the ball from tee-to-green was great."

Amy Olson, a former North Dakota State golfer from Oxbow, N.D., ended in a four-way tied for seventh place at 3-under par.

More links action awaits this week as the first women's major of the season begins Thursday at the Women's Open Championship at Royal Troon in Scotland.