Danielle Kang surged to her second straight victory Sunday, Aug. 9, overtaking third-round leader Lydia Ko of New Zealand to win the Marathon Classic in Sylvania, Ohio, by one stroke.

Kang carded an up-and-down round of 3-under-par 68 at Highland Meadows Golf Club to finish at 15-under 269. She overcame three bogeys with six birdies, including back-to-back birdies at Nos. 13-14 to get to 15 under.

Kang, 27, captured her fifth career title and second straight, having won last week's LPGA Drive On Championship in Toledo, Ohio. She is the first player to win back-to-back events on the tour since Shanshan Feng in 2017. Kang took home $255,000 for the win.

"My caddie looked at me and said, 'You're right in it,'" Kang said. "I looked at him and said, 'I'm five down with six holes to go.' I kind of liked that mentality, made some good birdies coming in and kept it together."

That was one shot better than runners-up Ko (2-over 73 on Sunday) and England's Jodi Ewart Shadoff (67).

Ko began the day with a four-shot lead and made the turn at 18 under before a disastrous finish -- bogeys at the 14th and 16th holes and an ugly double-bogey 7 at the 18th.

A 15-time winner on the LPGA Tour -- including victories at the Marathon Classic in 2014 and 2016 -- Ko had been looking for her first title since 2018.

After a bogey at the par-4 opening hole, Ewart Shadoff rattled off five birdies to join Ko at 13 under.

New Zealand's Minjee Lee (68) finished fourth at 13 under.

Four golfers tied for fifth, although well off the pace at 8 under. Andrea Lee's 6-under 65 was the low round in that group, which included Marina Alex (67), Emma Talley (69) and China's Yu Liu (69).