BEMIDJI -- Abbie Kelm of Bemidji sunk a hole-in-one on Sunday, Aug. 2, on the 168-yard No. 11 hole at the Bemidji Town and Country Club.

Kelm aced the par-3 hole using a 6-iron. Witnesses to the feat were Paul Daman, Ryan Daman, Bob Luoma and Seth Knudson.

Kelm is a 2018 Bemidji High School graduate and a current women’s golfer at the University of North Dakota.