BEMIDJI -- No high seed was safe during the opening day of match play at the 96th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament on Wednesday at the Bemidji Town and Country Club.

Of the day’s 16 men’s championship matches, nine were won by the golfer with the higher qualifying score.

Bemidji golfers Bob Brink and Toby Palmiscno, who posted the second and third best scores in qualifying, were eliminated by Dylan Naylor and Seth Badolato, respectively, in a pair of 1-up wins.

Chris Curb of Bemidji and Nate Deziel of East Grand Forks were among the top eight players after qualifying, but they too were bounced from the bracket. Curb was edged in 21 holes by Jacob Skarperud and Deziel was clipped 1-up by two-time champion Johnny Larson.

Two-time winner Nick Schaefer may have posted the higher qualifying score, but he improved his form Wednesday with a 4-and-3 win over Nate Longtin.

Zach Hinschberger topped the field after the first day of qualifying with a 68, but his tournament dreams were dashed in a 3-and-1 loss to John Hafdal.

Defending champion Chris Swenson avoided an upset bid and began his title defense with a 1-up victory over Zach Israelson.

Andrew Israelson kept his hopes of a third Birchmont title alive with a 2-and-1 win over Joseph Welle.

The men’s championship round of 16 tees off Thursday at 12:15 p.m.

Unlike the men’s division, it was all chalk in the women’s division as all eight golfers with lower qualifying scores advanced to the quarterfinals.

Emily Israelson, winner of three of the last four titles, earned a 4-and-3 win over Amber Koth. Abbie Kelm of Bemidji and Maddie Herzog of Detroit Lakes, who carded 74s in qualifying, each moved on with wins of 5-and-4 and 7-and-6, respectively.

The women’s quarterfinals are set to begin at 12:55 p.m. Thursday.

In the executive men’s division, Brad Anderson was dethroned by Jason Urbaniak in a 4-and-3 loss. Bemidji State men’s golf coach Ekren Miller advanced with a 3-and-2 win.

The executive quarterfinals are set for 8:50 a.m. Thursday.

Reigning senior men’s champion Jeff Slupe was a 5-and-4 winner Wednesday. He’ll face Bemidji’s Paul Daman, a 3-and-2 victor. Bemidjian Scott Hinners will join them in the quarterfinals, set for 1:45 p.m. Thursday.

Doug Taylor will continue his pursuit of a second consecutive masters division title after his win Wednesday. He’ll square off with Bemidji’s Bob Paine in Thursday’s quarterfinals, scheduled for 9:10 a.m.

The semifinals are set in the junior 13-17 division as Rylin Petry, Markus Nelson, Grant Gardner and Luke Thompson all advanced. The four will tee off at 8:10 a.m. Thursday.

Bemidji’s Beckett Grand will face Chaska’s Logan Motzko in the junior 12U division first flight, while Bemidji’s Logan Brink will take on Kyler Bydal in the second flight. Semifinals in the flights will begin at 5:45 p.m. Thursday.