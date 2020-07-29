BEMIDJI -- Qualifying at the 96th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament concluded Tuesday with a former Bemidji State golfer topping the men’s division.

Ex-Beaver Cody Cook fired a 68 Tuesday to finish at 7 under par overall with the top qualifying score in the field after his 69 on Monday. The Hawley native was the only competitor to break 70 in both qualifying rounds.

Ten golfers finished below par in qualifying. Bemidji’s Bob Brink and Toby Palmiscno also recorded scores of 68 Tuesday to match Cook, finishing at 6 and 5 under, respectively. Fellow Bemidjian Chris Curb carded a pair of 70s to finish at 4 under.

Also finishing under par were two-time junior champion Nate Deziel (-3), Mason Opheim (-3), two-time champion Nick Schaefer (-3), Matt Haugstad (-1), two-time winner Andrew Israelson (-1), Jack Olson (-1) and Sam Skaar (-1).

All told, golfers who finished at 4 over par or better (148) advanced to the field of 32 for the match play portion of the tournament. Bemidjians Jay Gregory (+0) and Joseph Welle (+2) also qualified.

Reigning champion Chris Swenson will begin his title defense when match play begins at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Golfers representing the University of North Dakota and North Dakota State University finished atop the women’s division leaderboard Tuesday. Fighting Hawk Abbie Kelm, of Bemidji, and Bison Maddie Herzog, of Detroit Lakes, each posted rounds of 74 in the single round of qualifying. Kelm’s former Bemidji High School teammate Taylor Offerdahl also made the match-play field of 16 after notching an 84.

Three-time champion Emily Israelson will look to capture her third straight title when match play tees off at 8:10 a.m. Wednesday.

The masters division began play with its single qualifying round Tuesday with Jim Kennelly of La Quinta, Calif., logging a low score of 74. Four Bemidjians qualified for the match-play field of 16: Bob Paine (83), Paul Welle (84), Jeff Nelson (86) and Steve Fogelson (90).

Defending champion Doug Taylor of Williston, N.D., and the rest of the masters field will tee off beginning at 1:35 p.m. Wednesday.

Steve Well of Excelsior led the executive men’s division with a 3-over par 147 (76-71). Bemidji players Ekren Miller (+6), Chris Hennum (+8), Mitch Deere (+11), Travis Kohlrusch (+13), Ron Laituri (+14) and Ben Wangberg (+15) all advanced to match play.

Brad Anderson of Staples will aim to defend his crown when match play begins at 8:50 a.m. Wednesday.

Rick Passolt of Edina held down a 3-over-par 147 (75-72) to secure his spot atop the senior men’s field. A trio of Bemidji golfers will join him in match play: Scott Hinners (+7), Paul Daman (+10) and Russ Moen (+10).

Jeff Slupe of Windsor, Colo., will look to repeat as senior men’s champion when match play starts at 7:20 a.m. Wednesday.

For a full schedule and results, visit thebirchmont.com.