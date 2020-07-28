BEMIDJI -- Chris Swenson is back to defend his Birchmont crown. He’ll also be back on the course for the Bemidji State men’s golf team for a second go at a senior season.

Unlike last year, Swenson doesn’t have to sweat out two days of qualifying in order to assure himself of a spot in the field of 32 when men’s division match play begins. That’s a perk of being the reigning champion.

“I’m still trying to put a round up in qualifying,” said the Fergus Falls native, who posted a 74 during Monday’s opening round. “I didn’t get a lot going today. … Just trying to get a feel for the course.”

Earlier this year, Swenson’s senior season with the Beavers was cut short when the coronavirus pandemic wiped out the remainder of the spring sports season.

Shortly thereafter, the NCAA decided it would grant any spring athletes whose seasons had been canceled an extra year of eligibility.

“First of all, I’ve got three more classes and an internship I’ve got to finish,” said Swenson, a marketing communication major. “I figured why not keep playing golf if I’m allowed to.”

It didn’t take long for Swenson to make up his mind.

“My parents kind of talked me into it,” he said. “I didn’t want to regret it myself either if I got a chance to keep playing. I might as well.”

Swenson’s return to the team is a welcomed one. As a junior, he tied for second at the 2019 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Championships.

Last season, Swenson tied for second on the team with a scoring average of 74 in 2019-20, which tied him for the 12th-best mark in the conference. He also shot a career-low two-round score of 138 (69-69) at the King’s Walk Invite last September in Grand Forks, N.D.

“Last year going in as a senior knowing it was my last year, I was kind of bummed that we were already in the spring season,” Swenson said of the season’s sudden cancelation. “But now that I can come back again, that’s kind of relieving.”

NSIC athletes received a bit of good news Monday when the league announced it would delay the start of the fall sports season rather than cancel it as other conferences have. The college golf season typically stretches from fall to spring with a winter break sandwiched between.

“I’m hoping we’re going to have a season here in the fall,” Swenson said. “It sounds like they are. I’m excited for that and come back for another year.”

Pandemic protocols are in place at this year’s Birchmont, though golf doesn’t have as many hoops to jump through as other sports in order to keep athletes safe.

“I think everything’s going to be pretty normal, other than we’re probably going to keep the pins in and probably (have) a lot of online scoring,” Swenson said. “But it should be pretty similar.”

In the short term, the defending Birchmont champion is focused on adding another trophy to his collection this week.

“The goal is to try and get back to where we were last year,” Swenson said. “Get to Saturday and keep going from there.”