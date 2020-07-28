BEMIDJI -- Golfers flocked to Bemidji Town and Country Club as the 96th edition of the Birchmont Golf Tournament teed off Monday with qualifying rounds in the men’s, executive men’s, senior men’s and junior divisions.

Zach Hinschberger of Grand Forks, N.D., sits atop the leaderboard in the men’s division halfway through qualifying. He bested the 108-person field with a 4-under-par 68 to put himself in prime position to advance to match play.

Fourteen men’s golfers broke par through day one of qualifying. Hinchberger was followed by Cody Cook (Hawley) and Danny Menton (Minnetonka) with matching scores of 69, as well as the rounds of 70 posted by 2004 champion Bob Brink and Chris Curb, both of Bemidji. Nine players posted rounds of 71, including Bemidji golfers Jay Gregory, Matt Haugstad, Toby Palmiscno and Joseph Welle.

The top 32 advance to match play, which begins Wednesday. The projected cut line is currently at 75. Defending champion Chris Swenson of Fergus Falls automatically qualified by virtue of his title last year.

Bemidji’s Chris Hennum leads the way in the executive men’s division with his round of 73, two shots ahead of Bemidji State men’s golf coach Ekren Miller. Tyler Curran (76) and Mitch Deere (78) of Bemidji each made their way into the top 10 by the end of opening day.

The top 16 players advance to match play. The projected cutline is at 80. Brad Anderson of Staples has his spot locked up as the reigning champion.

H.C. Tran of Seguin, Texas, topped the field in the senior men’s division Monday after carding a 1-over-par 73, one shot better than the rounds posted by a trio of rivals. Bemidji’s Paul Daman and Scott Hinners each cracked the top 10 in a tie for seventh with scores of 77.

The projected cut is set at 81, where there’s a nine-way tie for 16th. Jeff Slupe of Windsor, Colo., has punched his ticket for match play as defending champion.

The field is already set after a single round of qualifying in the junior 13-17 division.

Fertile’s Rylin Petrie posted the top score Monday with a 76. He’ll be joined for the start of match play Wednesday by Grant Gardner and Zach Laframboise, both of Grand Forks.

Tony Carlin (Fosston), Markus Nelson (Roseau), Carson Skarperud (Grand Forks), Luke Thompson (St. Louis Park) and Nick Yavarow (Bemidji) each clinched the final five match-play berths after a six-golfer playoff.

Chaska’s Logan Motzko earned top marks in the 9-hole junior 10-12 division qualifying round. Match play is set to begin Tuesday.

The women’s and masters divisions will hold their single qualifying rounds Tuesday, while qualifying will wrap up in the men’s, senior men’s and executive men’s divisions.

For full results, visit thebirchmont.com.