BEMIDJI -- The Birchmont Golf Tournament has endured throughout the Great Depression, World War II and everything else disaster has ever thrown its way. This year is no different.

The 96th edition of the annual event will carry on next week as around 300 golfers converge on the northern shores of Lake Bemidji at Bemidji Town and Country Club.

“It’s a big part of our summer, it’s a big part of our golf course history,” head professional Rick Grand said. “Just the marketing and the promotion of our golf club in general, it’s a great event for us. I’m very excited that we did not have to cancel. We’re looking forward to a great week.”

The coronavirus pandemic perhaps put the marquee event in flux, but Grand said the staff has been able to prepare an event that should largely look the same as it always has.

“I fully expect the normal atmosphere there will be the same,” he said. “But we’ll monitor things on a daily basis, and if we have to make some small adjustments here and there, we’ll do that. But we’re very confident that we’ll have a great event. We’re very excited to be able to play golf and participate in a tournament like the Birchmont.”

Nearly all of last year’s winners are back to defend their crowns. Two-time defending women’s champion and three-time winner Emily Israelson headlines the women’s field, while Chris Swenson will lead the men’s division after claiming the 2019 title. Brad Anderson (men’s executive), Jeff Slupe (men’s senior) and Doug Taylor (men’s masters) are also on the docket after winning a year ago.

Reigning junior 13-17 division winner Brady Raph will challenge the men’s field this year, while defending junior 10-12 champ Koy Fogg is not registered in this year’s installment of the Birchmont.

While things should operate like normal for the most part, Grand did stress a few rules in light of the pandemic.

For starters, the men’s division will be walking-only as a way to accommodate single-rider carts for other divisions that may have greater demand. Masks will be required indoors, as well.

However, spectators are still welcome to patrol the course and take in the action.

“We’re confident that you can social distance very easily on the golf course and that the tournament will go off very well,” Grand said. “… We are going to control numbers a little bit, but the stance here is that if three, four, five people are out there watching their friends or family, that’s not going to be an issue with our tournament.”

The action tees off on Monday and runs through the match play championships on Saturday. Rain or shine, pandemic or not, plenty of fans are sure to bear witness to the Birchmont once again.

“We encourage people to come out and practice their normal social distancing guidelines and protocols that we have in place,” Grand said. “But we do encourage people to still come out.”





The 96th Annual Birchmont Schedule

Monday: Qualifying round for men's, men’s senior, men’s executive and junior divisions.

Tuesday: Qualifying round for women's, masters divisions; second round for men’s, men’s senior and executive divisions.

Wednesday: Match play begins for all championship divisions. (Men’s letter flights, executive regular flights and 10-12 junior do not play.)

Thursday: Match play continues for all championship divisions. (Executive regular, masters regular and women’s regular flights do not play.)

Friday: Match play continues for all divisions except junior.

Saturday: Match play finals for all divisions.