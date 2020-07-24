NORMAN, Okla. -- The Bemidji State men’s golf team was selected for the 2020 Golf Coaches Association of America Outstanding Team Academic Award on Thursday. The honor is the third time in the past five years that the Beavers have received the award.

BSU had a 3.13 cumulative team GPA in 2019-20, including a 3.618 GPA during the spring semester. Bemidji State was the only program from the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference and just one of 250 schools from all levels of collegiate golf to receive this year’s Team Academic recognition.

Three of 11 Beaver golfers had a cumulative GPA over 3.50, and three had a perfect 4.0 GPA for the spring semester.

The University of Kentucky’s 3.89 team GPA led all divisions. Maryville (Mo.) was Division II’s academic national champion.

To be eligible for the GCAA All-Academic Team award, a school must submit GPAs for each player on the roster and carry a team GPA of at least 3.0.