BLAINE, Minn. — If defending champion Matthew Wolff wants to repeat at the 3M Open, there’s a good chance he has to go even lower than last year.

After bursting onto the scene in 2019 at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine with a winning score of 21 under par — while playing on a sponsor’s exemption — Wolff is currently tied for third place after the first round Thursday, July 23.

He shot 6-under-par 65 and trails Richy Werenski, who is alone atop the leader board at 8 under, and Michael Thompson, who is 7 under. There are six other golfers tied with Wolff at 6 under.

“I think this might have been my best first round of my career,” Wolff said. “Usually I’ve been fighting to make that cut unless I have a really good second round. It was nice to go out there, shoot a 6-under par, and know that the cut is not even going to be on my mind. All I’m going to be doing is thinking about taking it deep and doing what I did today.”

It will be hard to beat Thursday’s conditions the rest of the weekend. There wasn’t much wind throughout the day, letting low scores dominate the leader board.

That was clear throughout Werenski’s round as he dialed in his irons. His putter was pretty good, too, as he made a handful of lengthy putts to make up for some inconsistency off the tee box.

“I just played solid golf,” Werenski said. “I found some fairways and took advantage with my irons. I thought my irons were really good. I hit it (close) and I ended up making some (putts) and it turned into a good round.”

That was enough to stay ahead of Thompson, who put on the pressure, hitting every green in regulation and finishing without a bogey.

“Just a really good flow going,” Thompson said. “My swing felt good. It wasn’t perfect. It just felt good enough that I was confident enough to post a good number.”

No doubt the biggest name lurking near the top of the leader board is Tony Finau, who is tied for third place at 6 under, and looking to avenge a meltdown at the Memorial Tournament last week. He was leading by three strokes over the weekend before falling apart as Jon Rahm ran away with the win.

“I didn’t get the finish I wanted out of last week,” Finau said. “I can always take away positives when I’m playing a really hard golf course and scoring well. As I look back on it, I know I was playing well. Just continue to do that and give myself some chances and things will start to turn out different.”

While the 3M Open doesn’t have a ton of big names this year, Bubba Watson is in contention at 4 under, Brooks Koepka is at 1 under, and Tommy Fleetwood is even. Dustin Johnson withdrew with a back injury after shooting a 7 over.

As for Wolff, he’s right where he wants to be, and as the defending champion, he knows what he needs to do to get the job done.

“I feel like it had a big factor,” Wolff said. “I feel that there was a lot of times that I was walking through shots in my head that I hit last year. I was in the same spot today as I was last year, so I knew how to hit the shots that I hit. Just that comfortability of being out here, knowing that I’ve already hit the shot before and I’ve had a lot of success and it kind of carried over.”