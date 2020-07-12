DUBLIN, Ohio -- Collin Morikawa capped a sizzling performance by besting Justin Thomas in the third hole of a playoff on Sunday, Juilty 12, to win the Workday Charity Open in Dublin.

Morikawa secured his second career PGA Tour victory after sinking a short putt for par on the third playoff hole (No. 10) at Muirfield Village Golf Club.

The 23-year-old's previous PGA Tour victory came at the Barracuda Championship in July of 2019.

Morikawa highlighted his 6-under-par 66 on Sunday with five birdies and an eagle to finish 19-under-par 269 for the tournament. He then outperformed Thomas in the playoff.

"Amazing, that's how the day went," Morikawa told reporters after the win. "It was a long, long 21 holes. It was a grind. I knew from the start nothing was going to be given today."

Thomas, who shot 3-under 69, had a three-stroke lead with three holes to play before collapsing down the stretch and eventually watching Morikawa score the victory.

"I'm pretty (ticked) off," Thomas told reporters afterward. "That's about the only way to explain it. I had a three-shot lead with three to go and just completely handed it over.

"Collin played great. He birdied a very tough hole on 17. Both (of us) made great birdies on the first playoff hole. But I had many chances to win this thing and didn't get it done."

Despite his struggles down the stretch, Thomas appeared poised to win the event in the first playoff hole after sinking a 50-foot putt. Morikawa answered by converting a 24-foot putt of his own.

"(Thomas) making that 50-footer on that first playoff hole, just forcing me to make something," Morikawa said. "And then we go to the second playoff hole and he's 35, 40 yards behind me and he sticks it to whatever, 10, 12 feet. I just knew I had to keep putting on the pressure. This is a huge kind of stepping-stone."

Morikawa started off fast with two birdies and an eagle over his first five holes and sandwiched birdies around a bogey on No. 13 before the big birdie on 17.

Morikawa pulled into a tie with Thomas after the latter saw his potential winning 12-foot putt on No. 18 creep wide right of the hole.

Thomas, the No. 5-ranked player in the world, did not record a bogey in his first three rounds before notching four on Sunday, including two over his last three holes prior to the playoff.

Thomas posted back-to-back bogeys on Nos. 2 and 3 on Sunday before getting back on track. He recorded four straight birdies on Nos. 8-11 with another on No. 14 and an eagle on the following hole. But then came the bogies on 16 and 18 to set the stage for Morikawa.

Of the 12 previous occasions Thomas held or shared the 54-hole lead, he went on to win the tournament eight times.

"The thing that sucks about golf is it hurts, but the great thing is that I have another chance next week," Thomas said, referring to The Memorial, which will also be played at Muirfield Village Golf Club.

Norway's Viktor Hovland (71) finished third at 15-under 273, followed by Chase Seiffert (67) at 14 under. Great Britain's Ian Poulter (70) and Gary Woodland (69) tied for fifth at 12 under.

Australia's Jason Day (67) was among seven golfers who tied for seventh place at 11 under, while Xander Schauffele (70) finished in a three-way for 14th at 10 under.

Rickie Fowler (73) tied for 22nd at 8 under, while World No. 2 Jon Rahm of Spain excelled with a final-round 64 -- which matched the lowest score of the tournament -- to tie for 27th at 7 under.

Patrick Reed (70) tied for 39th at 4 under, and Phil Mickelson (72) finished in a tie for 58 at even-par 288.