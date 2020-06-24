BLAINE, Minn. — A few heavy hitters — in both the literal and figurative sense — were announced as official commits Tuesday, June 23 to play in next month’s 3M Open.

Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson, two of the top six players in the Official World Golf Rankings, as well as defending champion Matthew Wolff will descend on TPC Twin Cities in July for the second edition of the PGA Tour event.

Wolff won last year’s event by one stroke over Bryson Dechambeau and Collin Morikawa, when the then-Tour rookie drained a long eagle putt on the final hole to finish at 21-under par for the tournament. Koepka placed 65th in 2019, while next month will mark Johnson’s first trip to Blaine.

Koepka is currently ranked fourth in the world, and Johnson is sixth. Koepka recently has been considered the game’s best player, having won four majors since 2017. He finished fourth or better in all four majors played in 2019. Koepka and Johnson both have recently worked their way back from injuries and appear to be rounding into form.

Koepka placed seventh in last week’s RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links in South Carolina, while Johnson finished in a tie for 17th.

Koepka, Johnson and Wolff are three of the longest hitters in the game. All three rank in the top 21 in the PGA Tour in driving distance, with each comfortably averaging more than 306 yards per drive.

The 3M Open will be played from July 23-26 with no spectators in attendance.

All three recently announced commits are battling for FedEx Cup points in this year’s condensed PGA Tour season. There are eight events remaining in the Tour’s regular season before the FedEx Cup playoffs. Players must be in the top 125 in the points standings to qualify for the playoffs.

Johnson currently is 103rd in points, Wolff is 108th and Koepka is 148th.