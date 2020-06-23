Cameron Champ has withdrawn from this week's event in Cromwell, Conn., after he tested positive for COVID-19 during pre-tournament screening, the PGA Tour said on Tuesday.

Champ, a two-time winner on the PGA Tour, is the second known member of the circuit to test positive for the novel coronavirus following fellow American golfer Nick Watney's positive test last Friday.

"I feel great physically and I was obviously surprised and disappointed to learn of the test result," Champ said in a PGA Tour news release. "It's important now to take the necessary steps and measures to protect others, including my loved ones."

The PGA Tour said it is expected to release full testing results at the completion of the pre-tournament testing process on Wednesday.

This week's Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands is the third of five events on the PGA Tour's revamped schedule that is closed to the general public in a bid to help stem the spread of the virus.



