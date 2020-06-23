BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji State football team will host a golf outing next month in memory of longtime assistant coach and professor Ken Traxler. Traxler died last month at age 53.

The four-person scramble will take place at noon on Friday, July 31, at Castle Highlands Golf Course in Bemidji. Cost is $100 per person, including 18 holes, cart, prizes, meal and beverages. A silent auction is also planned. Hole sponsorship opportunities are also available.

Registration deadline is July 30. Registration is online only. There will be no on-site registration in order to help keep attendees and BSU staff members safe.

To register, visit https://bsualumni.org/event/bsu-football-golf-outing/.