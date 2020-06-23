BEMIDJI -- The 23rd annual Galen Nagle Memorial Golf Tournament is scheduled for Friday, July 17, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club.

The five-person scramble has tee times ranging from 12:30-2:30 p.m. with a limited number of tee times available from 7:30-9 a.m.

Proceeds benefit the Bemidji State men’s hockey program and the endowment fund set up in honor of Nagle, a goaltender for the Beavers from 1980-84 who died of cancer in 1994 at age 34.

Cost is $150 per person, including 18 holes, cart, meal, tee gift and prizes. Registration is online only. There will be no on-site registration in order to help keep attendees and BSU staff members safe.

This year’s tournament will also be based around tee times instead of a shotgun start. For those who can’t attend or would like to offer additional support to BSU men’s hockey, a $125 hole sponsorship opportunity is also available. A silent auction will also be held.

To register, visit https://bsualumni.org/event/23rd-annual-galen-nagle-memorial-golf-tournament/.