With little more than a month to go before the 96th annual event takes place at the Bemidji Town and Country Club, registration has been as robust as ever. All seven divisions are full with 291 confirmed entrants.

“We sold out faster than we ever have,” club professional Rick Grand said. “Last year’s tournament, some divisions were closed before the end of May. This year, our men’s division (and) our executive men’s closed early in May. All our divisions are on waitlist right now, so we’re a complete sellout. … We have lots of people interested in playing and we’re looking forward to a great event.”

Tournament organizers have met to discuss the different scenarios for what may or may not be permitted. Golf carts, for instance, will not be allowed in the men’s division.

“We’re very confident right now that the golf portion of the event will go off really without any significant changes to it,” Grand said. “It’s not terribly different than running tee times during the day. We’re not quite sure about spectators, about some of the gatherings that we have during the evenings, and what we might or might not be able to do with those extra functions.”

The club is preparing for the possibility of eliminating some evening events that are typically held during the tournament as it looks to potentially minimize the number of people at the club each day. That includes possibly limiting the number of spectators.

“I’d be confident right now we could have spectators at some level,” Grand said. “Typically if it’s just a few family members or a couple people following along, I don’t think that that’s going to be an issue. But we do want to follow any guidelines that are out there.

“We’ll have to watch the numbers of people maybe in our practice areas or in and around the restaurant and just come up with some plans to deal with that. I know the tournament’s in demand. People love to come and hang out with their friends.”

Golf courses across Minnesota were allowed to reopen April 18 with the BTCC welcoming golfers the next day. Golfers have been required to maintain social distancing and follow other safety guidelines.

“I think it’s been positive,” Grand said of the feedback he’s heard from players regarding the guidelines. “I would say everyone is abiding by the rules that are in place. We don’t have to have a lot of accommodations, other than the single-rider golf carts and a few amenities on the golf course, most of the game of golf we can play pretty normal. People are very thankful that they’ve been able to come out. Our activity here has been busier than a typical year.”

As of now, the field for the 96th Birchmont will comprise 291 competitors, 190 of which are from Minnesota with 65 from North Dakota. Seventeen states will be represented by at least one golfer. The field includes defending champions Chris Swenson (men’s), Emily Israelson (women’s), Brad Anderson (men’s executive), Jeff Slupe (senior men’s), and Doug Taylor (masters), as well as junior champion Brady Raph, who will move up to the men’s division this year.